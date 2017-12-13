See Every Line Spoken by a Woman Not Named Leia in the Original Star Wars Trilogy
Trust us, you definitely have time to watch.
Princess Leia Organa is one of the all-time great sci-fi-movie characters. She also happens to be, more or less, the only female character in the original Star Wars trilogy — at least, the only one who who speaks. We went through the beloved trinity of A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi to find all the non-Leia women who say anything (in English). As you can see in the less-than-supercut above, the only other ladies who have any dialogue are Aunt Beru, Mon Mothma, and some unnamed Rebel functionary at the Hoth base. But at least that functionary nails her line.