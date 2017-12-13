Latest News from Vulture

12:09 p.m.

Sorry, Jann Wenner, But Jon Bon Jovi Thinks It’s About Time Bon Jovi Got Into the Rock Hall

Prior to Bon Jovi’s induction today, Jon said he’d had a “big falling-out” with the Rock Hall overlords.

12:00 p.m.

See Every Line Spoken by a Woman Not Named Leia in the Original Star Wars Trilogy

Trust us, you definitely have time to watch.

11:24 a.m.

Here Are the 2018 SAG Awards Nominations

Lady Bird, Three Billboards, GLOW, and Stranger Things are all nominated for multiple awards.

11:02 a.m.

USA Renews Mr. Robot for a Fourth Season

More like More-ster Robot.

10:57 a.m.

HBO Says It Wasn’t Trying to Game the System by Calling Big Little Lies a Limited Series

“The accusation that HBO was ‘gaming the system’ is baseless and undeserved.”

10:00 a.m.

Clint Eastwood’s 15:17 to Paris Trailer: Real-Life Soldiers Play Themselves Onscreen

Anthony Sadler, Alek Skarlatos, and Spencer Stone star alongside Jenna Fischer, Judy Greer, and Ray Corasani.

10:00 a.m.

Luke Bryan Finds Safety in Country’s Middle Ground

He never takes himself more seriously than he should.

9:42 a.m.

Harry Styles Filled in for New Dad James Corden Last Night, and, Boy, Was He Proud of His Roy Moore Joke

He had quite a time.

9:31 a.m.

Kerry Washington, Chris Evans, and More Celebrities Celebrate Doug Jones’s Senate Victory: ‘Thank You, Alabama’

“I’m fuhREAKING out!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!”

9:17 a.m.

Spend a Delightful Few Minutes With Tom Hanks and Stephen Colbert Arguing About Christmas Decorations

Tom Hanks is a big tinsel guy.

Load More