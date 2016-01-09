Battle of the Canadians Quiz: Samantha Bee vs. Ted Cruz
Canadians are undoubtedly having a moment.
Canadians are undoubtedly having a moment. From Drake to Bieber, some of today’s brightest stars were born north of the border. Comedienne Samantha Bee, the forthcoming queen of late night, is no exception: Full Frontal, the former Daily Show correspondent’s rabble-rousing new talk show, is set to premiere on TBS on February 8th. Bee is notoriously proud of her Canadian roots, so we set out to determine who’s the more bona fide Canuck: Bee, or the man who’s a frequent subject of her incisive political satire, GOP presidential hopeful Ted Cruz? Take our quiz below and find out for yourself!
Who claims to have “Toronto values?”
Who is not considered a Canadian “anchor baby?”
Who isn’t embarrassed by their Canadian birth certificate?
Who always carries a flask of maple syrup?
Who is America’s self-proclaimed “Canadian sweetheart?”
Who has a Canadian spouse?
Who appeared in the Canadian independent film Ham and Cheese?
Who is a proud celebrator of Canada Day?
Who thinks Canada has an “infinitely superior” health care system?
