7 mins ago

Lando Is Pansexual, Says Solo Writer

Did J.K. Rowling get ahold of this character?

30 mins ago

What to Expect From Dissect’s Deep Dive on Frank Ocean

The third season of Spotify’s excellent music podcast will focus on Frank Ocean’s 2016 album Blonde.

2:44 p.m.

Steven Yeun Makes His Leading-Man Korean Film Debut in Burning

Lee Chang-dong’s moody mystery is based on a Haruki Murakami short story.

2:05 p.m.

Gillian Anderson Will Be Your Sex Therapist in Netflix’s Sex Education

She will co-star with Asa Butterfield.

1:27 p.m.

The Deadpool Moment

He went from comic-book zero to cinema hero.

1:16 p.m.

Charles Soule Reveals the Secrets Behind The Oracle Year

The novel stars a man with 108 very specific predictions about the future.

12:58 p.m.

Unite the Power of Three and Watch the Trailer for the CW’s Charmed Reboot

Also get a look at the network’s sports drama All American.

12:26 p.m.

The Weeknd Made an ‘Upbeat’ Album When He Was With Selena, But Love Is Dead and So Is That Album

“[It] wasn’t melancholy at all because it was a different time in my life.”

11:45 a.m.

Watch Rosa Fall Stupid Hard for Gina Rodriguez on Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn gets a little more Jane.

11:35 a.m.

Book Club Is Far Warmer and Wiser Than It Needed to Be

If this is the Girls Trip of 2018, we’re not doing so shabby after all.

