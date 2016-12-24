New Taboo Trailer: Tom Hardy Got Ridley Scott to Make a TV Show About 19th-Century Shipping Empires and Their Roguish Heirs
This isn't your mom's period drama.
Was ever a fortune passed down in 19th-century fiction without setting off an immediate storm of conflict, conspiracies, and chicanery? Not in Taboo! The upcoming FX series, produced by Ridley Scott, stars Tom Hardy as the long-thought-dead heir to a Regency-era shipping empire who returns to claim his father's legacy, setting off what looks like a string of forbidden, outlawed, illicit, and impolite behavior. It's based on a story by Hardy and his delightfully named father, Edward "Chips" Hardy, who, based on that factoid, probably have a better family relationship than anyone in the show. View the new BBC trailer above, or the original FX trailer below if you're so inclined — the series will premiere on January 10.