Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

New Taboo Trailer: Tom Hardy Got Ridley Scott to Make a TV Show About 19th-Century Shipping Empires and Their Roguish Heirs

This isn't your mom's period drama.

20 mins ago

LeBron James Dropped Off $1.3 Million to The Wall Winners in Person, So It’s Really Like They Won $2.6 Million

[Festive Christmas screams.]

11:18 a.m.

The First Look of A&E’s Escaping the KKK Will Likely Give You the Heebie-Jeebies

"Nowadays it's protecting your race and protecting your people."

10:32 a.m.

Adam Driver Gives Out Kylo Ren Toys for Christmas, Probably Because His Silence Action Figures Aren’t In Stores Yet

The best perk of being in the Star Wars franchise.

10:14 a.m.

Miles Teller Apparently Had a Very Miles Teller Response After His Truck Flipped Over in a Crash

"You fucked up my truck!"

9:05 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

She was expecting her second child.

8:30 a.m.

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Being Objectified Is Part of My Job’

“I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol.”

8:18 a.m.

Lucy Hale Tells Hackers Who Leaked Her Nude Photos to ‘Kiss My Ass’

She will not apologize for having her privacy violated.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Captain Marvel Is Apparently a Fan of Brie Larson, Who’ll Play Her in a Film

And Brie Larson is a fan of the comic in which she is depicted. Meta!

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Vin Diesel Harassed an Interviewer on Camera, and Shockingly She Did Not Like It

"At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work."

Load More