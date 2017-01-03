New The Founder Trailer: You Don’t Sell Millions of Big Macs Without Making a Few Enemies
Michael Keaton stars as McDonald's founder Ray Kroc.
A million Big Macs isn't cool. You know what's cool? A billion Big Macs. Michael Keaton stars in The Founder, a biopic of Ray Kroc, the 52-year-old milkshake salesman who turned Mac (John Carroll Lynch) and Dirk McDonald’s (Nick Offerman) teeny burger joint into a greasy burger empire. The Founder is directed by John Lee Hancock (The Blind Side, Saving Mr. Banks) and Robert D. Siegel. Think of it as The Social Network, but starring the Justin Timberlake character if Justin Timberlake were a middle-aged dude in the 1950s married to Laura Dern. The Founder goes wide on January 20. Watch two previous trailers below.