Bonjour! Good Day! Emma Watson Sings In New Beauty and the Beast Trailer

Hmm ... who's that sneaking into the big ol' French castle? Could it be Emma Watson? Indeed it could! She's starring as Belle in Disney's live-action Beauty and the Beast, across from Dan Stevens as, let's face it, a pretty sexy beast. The castle is filled with all the expected talking housewares, including Ewan McGregor leaning hard into a French accent as Lumière, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts, Gugu Mbatha-Raw as Plumette, and Stanley Tucci as a talking piano. Luke Evans plays Gaston like he really wants to be Hugh Jackman, which sort of explains this video. In the newest teaser (above) you can hear snippets of Watson singing "Belle," the opening number from the original animated musical. Beauty and the Beast premieres March 17, 2017.