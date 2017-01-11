Latest News from Vulture

12:50 a.m.

Dax Shepard and Michael Pena Aim to Be the Beyoncé and Jay Z of Highway Patrol in CHIPs Trailer

Subtlety looks to be beside the point.

12:02 a.m.

Samantha Bee Takes on Donald Trump's Alleged Golden Showers: If Plausibility Was Proof ...

Time for "comedy Christmas."

Yesterday at 11:16 p.m.

Why Worry About A-List Talent When the Premier Bruce Springsteen Cover Band Is Playing an Inauguration Ball?

By the grace of God, they are literally called The B Street Band.

Yesterday at 11:06 p.m.

New 24: Legacy Trailer: A Fresh Jack Bauer, Same Old Terrorizing Tricks

"Someone in the government's working with the terrorists."

Yesterday at 10:30 p.m.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Recap: Waterworld

"The Gang Goes to a Water Park" is a fun half-hour of pure idiocy.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

In Praise of Black-ish’s Extraordinary Election Episode

The ABC sitcom captures the mood in pre–President Trump America in a way that feels historic.

Yesterday at 10:00 p.m.

Black-ish Recap: Warts and All

"Lemons" confronts the election in an honest, thought-provoking, and accessible way.

Yesterday at 9:49 p.m.

Anna Kendrick Is in Talks to Play A Santa Claus

The beard will be missed.

Yesterday at 7:59 p.m.

Michael Jackson's Daughter and Nephew React to Seeing Him Played by Joseph Fiennes in That Urban Myths Trailer

"It honestly makes me want to vomit."

Yesterday at 6:56 p.m.

Lionsgate is Weighing the Possibility of a Live La La Land Stage Show

Here's to the ones who dreamed.

