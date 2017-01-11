New 24: Legacy Trailer: A Fresh Jack Bauer, Same Old Terrorizing Tricks
"Someone in the government's working with the terrorists."
So, you still miss 24? It's fine, Fox does, too, which is why the network has gone and made a brand-spanking-newish version of the show. It's not 24, but it's also not not-24. Here's your latest trailer for 24: Legacy (above, the first two lie below), which no longer stars Jack Bauer as your terrorist-fighting hero, but Straight Outta Compton's Corey Hawkins as Eric Carter, an Army ranger who ... is also a terrorist-fighting hero! He's back from active duty, which involved killing a terrorist leader in Yemen, when, crap, the terrorists have come to retaliate and carry out the attack he derailed. Lots of gunfire, running, and stern looks from Homeland's Miranda Otto ensue. Consider Fox under a code red when 24: Legacy premieres following Super Bowl LI on Sunday, February 5, with subsequent episodes airing on Monday — just like the old 24. See, nothing's changed!