Fox’s New Prison Break Revival Trailer: Michael Is Back, and Everyone Is Here to Get Him Out
Michael and Lincoln are back.
Reports of Michael Scofield's death were greatly exaggerated. Somehow, Wentworth Miller is back in the trailer for Fox's Prison Break revival, and this time he's trapped in the Middle East. As all sorts of clues about Michael's survival start to crop up, his brother Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) gets back into the picture, and you guessed it, everyone — including Amaury Nolasco, Robert Knepper, and Rockmond Dunbar — has to team up for one more prison break. The revival series was shot on location in Morocco, and the nine-episode continuation will debut mid-season. Watch the new trailer above, and the original one below.