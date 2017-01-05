Latest News from Vulture

10:18 p.m.

Meet Your Hamilton National Touring Cast

Heading to the many rooms where it will happen across the country.

10:18 p.m.

The New Cars 3 Teaser Is Less Traumatic Than the First But Also Strangely, Uh, Sexual?

Are we supposed to find the cars ... hot?

9:22 p.m.

New The Space Between Us Trailer: We’re Finally Getting That Mars Rom-Com

All's fair in love and gravity?

9:05 p.m.

Cher is Set to Star in a Lifetime Movie About the Flint Water Crisis

Okay, sure.

9:00 p.m.

The Good Place Recap: Trés Ladies

"Chidi's Choice" is an early candidate for 2017's sweetest TV love story.

8:29 p.m.

David Bowie Documentarian: Star Didn't Know He Was Dying Until Final Months

Perhaps "Lazarus" does not mean what you think it means.

6:48 p.m.

Coachella Owner Says He's No Longer Donating to Anti-LGBTQ Groups

Philip Anschutz had come under fire for reports of decades of donations to hate groups.

6:28 p.m.

Listen to a Final Fantasy–Style Arrangement of Ariana Grande’s ‘Touch It’ and Please Don’t Ask Any Questions

The best collision of pop music and video games.

6:16 p.m.

UPDATE: TBS Doesn’t Seem to Be Giving Up on Conan After All

Despite earlier reports of a format change.

5:10 p.m.

Leslie Jones Doesn’t Have Enough Tuna in This Exclusive Oh, Hello Clip

Oh, how the tides have turned.

