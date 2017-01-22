New King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword Trailer for You, From Guy Ritchie

King Arthur: The Legend Of The Sword, the latest take on the Camelot legend, is less Sword in the Stone, more frantic, grimy videogame. Which is to say, it's a Guy Ritchie movie. If you focus your eyes enough while watching the new trailer, amid all of the grit and the dirt and the mud and the sweat, you can make out Charlie Hunnam starring as the prophesied monarch. The footage is light on plot, but being the chosen one definitively looks like as much of an angst-filled grind as ever. Bummer. Anyways! After being delayed repeatedly, King Arthur: The Legend Of the Sword is due to hit theaters May 12. New spooky-mystical-dirty trailer above; old spooky-mystical-dirty trailer below.

