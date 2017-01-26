Craig Robinson and Adam Scott’s ‘Comedic X-Files’ Series Green-lit at Fox

We want to believe ... that this show will feature an abundance of calzones. Fox has confirmed a pilot order for the single-camera comedy Ghosted, which the dynamic duo of The Office's Craig Robinson and Parks and Recreation's Adam Scott will be starring in and executive producing. The show is characterized as a "comedic X-Files" and centers around a "cynical, hilarious skeptic" (Robinson) and a "genius true believer" of paranormal activities (Scott) who are hired by the Underground Investigative Service to explore widespread "unexplained activity" in Los Angeles — while also "uncovering a larger mystery that could threaten the existence of the human race." Tom Gormican will pen the script and also executive produce the series. So who'll be the pseudo-Mulder and pseudo-Scully?

This post has been updated throughout.