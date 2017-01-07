Latest News from Vulture

Yesterday at 3:26 p.m.

Moonlight and Manchester By the Sea Dominate the National Society of Film Critics Awards

So, what does this mean for the Oscars?

Yesterday at 2:07 p.m.

Order Yourself a Pallet of Cheesecakes Now, Because The Golden Girls Will Soon Be Available to Stream on Hulu

Hulu, you're a pal and a confidant.

Yesterday at 1:24 p.m.

Elisabeth Moss Fights for Her Life in the First Handmaid’s Tale Trailer

She intends to survive.

Yesterday at 12:57 p.m.

Alec Baldwin Continues Taunting Donald Trump With Russian ‘Make America Great Again’ Hat

New year, new jeers.

Yesterday at 12:42 p.m.

Chance the Rapper Is on the Board of Chicago’s DuSable Museum; It’s Almost Like He Loves That City or Something

The Smithsonian affiliate focuses on the conservation of African American history.

Yesterday at 12:12 p.m.

Georgia College Offering ‘Southernness’ Course All About OutKast

I'm sorry Ms. Jackson, this course is for real.

Yesterday at 11:11 a.m.

The New Rings Trailer Reminds You to Never Click on an Unknown Email Link, As It Was Probably Sent By a Ghost

Does Samara just guess people's email addresses or what?

Yesterday at 11:06 a.m.

All of Your Favorite Comedians Discuss Failure in the Trailer for Dying Laughing

"Comedy is purely a result of your ability to withstand self-torture."

Yesterday at 10:30 a.m.

Emerald City, NBC’s Wizard of Oz Update, Is a Monotonous Dud

It’s obvious that what NBC wants here is its own answer to The Walking Dead or Game of Thrones.

Yesterday at 10:25 a.m.

Tinashe’s ‘Company’ Music Video Reminds You That, If Nothing Else, at Least 2017 Will Bring You More Tinashe

May you all have a very Tinashe New Year.

