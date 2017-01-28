Clutch Your Pearls: The CW’s Dynasty Reboot Got a Pilot Order

One of the great treasures of Aaron Spelling’s halcyon days as a TV producer is coming back. The brain trust that brought you The O.C. and Gossip Girl — Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage — are resurrecting Dynasty for the 21st century, taking it to the only logical network for a campy primetime soap opera: The CW. The network has officially placed a pilot order for the series, although a time-frame has yet to be revealed as to when exactly it'll grace the small screens. (But whatever, who could understand the DNA of Houses Carrington and Colby better than the architects of Serena and Blair? Seriously.) THR has the logline for the show’s updated concept, and it’s as juicy as you want it to be:

The Rolls Royce of all primetime soaps, returns in a modernized reboot that follows two of America's wealthiest families, the Carringtons and the Colbys, as they feud for control over their fortune and their children. The series will be told primarily through the perspectives of two women at odds: Fallon Carrington — daughter of billionaire Blake Carrington — and her soon-to-be stepmother, Cristal — a Hispanic woman marrying into this WASP family and America’s most powerful class. In an age where dynasties appear everywhere — from reality TV to the polling booths — this epic drama features the one percent in all its glitz and gloss, while exposing the dark underbelly: a corrupt world built on backroom deals, betrayal, and, in some cases, murder.

Spelling passed away in 2006, but Dynasty’s original co-creators, Richard and Esther Shapiro, will be on board to executive produce the new version. Now someone make sure Joan Collins is signing on the dotted line for this show right now.