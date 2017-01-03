New Fifty Shades Darker Trailer: Don't Let Taylor Swift Make You Feel Safe, Anastasia Is In Danger
Coming February 10, 2017.
It's been more than a year since we last checked in with Anastasia Steele and Christian Grey in Fifty Shades of Grey, but have no fear, they're still hard at work coming up with exciting sex things to do. In the newest trailer for Fifty Shades Darker, the slowed-down cover of "Crazy in Love" sung by Miguel (Miguel!) in the earlier preview (below) is replaced with Taylor Swift's and Zayn's new single, "I Don't Wanna Live Forever." The peppier, yet still plenty breathy, pop song foreshadows a sharper change in tone from masquerade masks and fireworks to less titillating danger. Earlier promos teased a woman-scorned stalking the lovebirds, but this trailer also has a gun. A gun! That's not the kind of could-be-used-for-kinky-fun prop we were expecting.