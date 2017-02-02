ABC Gives Pilot Order to Carol Burnett’s Comeback Comedy From Amy Poehler

In news that will please comedy fans of many a generation, Carol Burnett’s return to TV is nearing fruition. Household Name, the sitcom that’ll star Burnett and be executive-produced by Amy Poehler has received a pilot order from ABC, Deadline reports. It’ll star Burnett as an older actress (for shame!) who offers to sell her house to a family on the cheap — just so long as she can stay till she dies. Michael Saltzman (Murphy Brown) is writing and executive-producing the project, which marks Burnett’s sitcom-starring debut. Best beloved for The Carol Burnett Show (so that title was taken), Burnett has made a few TV appearances in recent years on shows including Glee, Hot in Cleveland, and Hawaii Five-0. Best of luck to Poehler, Saltzman, and the rest of the show’s creative team in their endeavor to sell bunking with Carol Burnett as some kinda chore.