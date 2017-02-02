Latest News from Vulture

16 mins ago

ABC Gives Pilot Order to Carol Burnett’s Comeback Comedy From Amy Poehler

It’s Burnett’s sitcom-starring debut.

10:50 p.m.

The Goldbergs Spinoff About Teachers Gets Pilot Order at ABC

Welcome to the ‘90s.

10:00 p.m.

Nashville Recap: The Gospel Truth

Remember when Juliette and Rayna used to have scenes together? Good times.

10:00 p.m.

Cole Sprouse on Riverdale, Donald Trump, and Asexual Jughead

The Jughead actor is trying to get away from his Disney past.

10:00 p.m.

Riverdale Recap: Cruel Intentions

K.J. Apa’s shirtless chest deserves an acting credit of its own.

9:54 p.m.

Frank Ocean’s Father Is Suing Him for Defamation

In a note about the Pulse gay club shooting, Ocean shared a memory of his father using a homophobic slur.

9:25 p.m.

Frank Ocean’s Dad Reportedly Suing Him for $14 Million

Calvin Cooksey is alleging that he lost wages as a result of his son’s defamatory language.

8:42 p.m.

Zoe Saldana to Master Even More Ways to Kill People for New Role in Hummingbird

She will play a black-ops assassin on a quest for self-discovery.

7:54 p.m.

WATCH: J.K. Rowling Roasts Trump Fans Threatening to Burn Harry Potter Books

J.K. is not here for the Twitter trolls.

6:00 p.m.

London’s 1984 Is Coming to Broadway, Just in Time for 2017

Opening night is set for June 22.

5:33 p.m.

WATCH: This Game of Thrones Fan Poll Predicts Who Will Die in Season 7

Jon Snow is safe, for once.

5:28 p.m.

Beyoncé Will Reportedly Perform at the 2017 Grammys

Her bump might once again make an awards-show appearance.

5:16 p.m.

7 Important Questions The Good Place Season Two Needs to Answer

Who actually belongs in the Good Place? How will Eleanor find Chidi? And five more unanswered mysteries.

5:16 p.m.

Josh Thomas Announces That Season 4 of Please Like Me Was Its Last

“We are really happy with what we’ve made and feel like it is complete.”

5:00 p.m.

Is Wayne’s World Still Excellent 25 Years Later?

Mike Myers and Tia Carrere consider the movie’s legacy on the eve of its rerelease.

4:51 p.m.

Smile, Because Chance the Rapper Is the Model for an Obama-Themed Clothing Line

You know you want that Malia shirt.

4:17 p.m.

Zedd Is Throwing a Massive Benefit Concert for the ACLU

“As an immigrant myself I feel the need to stand up against the tyranny that threatens our basic human rights.”

3:53 p.m.

Training Day Is Cop TV at Its Worst

This CBS series, based on the Denzel Washington–Ethan Hawke film, is an inferior follow-up.

2:28 p.m.

Kevin Hart and the Plight of the Modern Black Rom-Com

In modern romantic comedies, nonwhite love comes as a package deal.

2:21 p.m.

If It Smells Fishy, It’s Because RuPaul’s Drag Race Announced Its Season 9 Cast

Hold onto your wigs and meet the 13 queens vying to become America’s Next Drag Superstar.