14 mins ago

M.I.A. Calls Out Rihanna, Madonna, Mariah, and Ariana in Her New Song ‘Powa’

The singer teased the song’s lyrics ahead of its release.

11:30 a.m.

An Ode to Alexis, The Bachelor’s Dolphin-Loving Contestant

The girl in the shark costume brightened our Monday nights.

11:17 a.m.

Why Jane the Virgin’s Gut Punch Was a Good Thing

It’s a testament to how carefully crafted the show is.

11:15 a.m.

Punch Your Way Into the New Iron Fist Trailer

It debuted at New York Comic Con.

10:58 a.m.

Lady Gaga and Metallica Will Duet at the Grammys

Exit light. Enter Lady Gaga suspended 75 feet above the stage.

10:49 a.m.

7 Books You Need to Read This February

By George Saunders, Viet Thanh Nguyen, Ali Smith, and more.

10:45 a.m.

Jessica Lange, Reimagined As 8 Legendary Women

The actress, soon to play Joan Crawford in Feud, transforms herself into Frida Kahlo, Gloria Steinem, and more iconic artists and trailblazers.

10:40 a.m.

Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Are a Wild Mother-Daughter Duo in Snatched

The new trailer for the Amy Schumer–Goldie Hawn spin on a Taken-like abduction shows the women brandishing guns and plotting their own rescue.

10:23 a.m.

Richard Branson Helps Obama Cram 8 Years of Relaxation Into One Vacation

Including the second most memorable kitesurfing photo Branson has ever taken.

9:54 a.m.

All of Jude Law’s Looks in The Young Pope

The costume designers tell us how they created each one.

9:03 a.m.

This Time, Matt Damon Made It Onto Jimmy Kimmel Live Disguised As Tom Brady

As God intended.

8:00 a.m.

Marin Ireland, Theater’s Best-Kept Secret, May Not Be a Secret Much Longer

“I try to look at people like Amy Ryan and Sarah Paulson and think, It’s okay that I’m not a 25-year-old skyrocketing to the cover of Vogue.”

2:02 a.m.

Daily Show’s Trevor Noah Examines Trump’s Anti-Judge Tweets Following Travel Ban

Trump vs. Judge James Robart, Game 1

1:59 a.m.

Friday the 13th Reboot Slashed From October’s Horror-Movie Lineup

Now who will scare us on Friday, October 13?

1:18 a.m.

The Bachelor Recap: Nick in Retrograde

Stop trying to make anyone feel bad for you, Nick.

1:01 a.m.

Trump Reportedly Upset That Sean Spicer Was Portrayed by a Woman on SNL

And now Rosie O’Donnell wants to play Steve Bannon.

12:54 a.m.

Jane the Virgin Recap: A Chapter Ends

Love it or hate it, this episode pulls off an extraordinary surprise.

12:06 a.m.

Katy Perry Will Perform at the 2017 Grammys

Beyoncé, the Weeknd, and Chance the Rapper also set to perform.

12:05 a.m.

Lin-Manuel Miranda Takes You Behind the Scenes of the Oscar Nominees’ Luncheon

He might soon have an EGOT, but he will never have any chill.

Yesterday at 11:15 p.m.

Jane the Virgin’s Showrunner Wrote a Letter to Fans Explaining Tonight’s Shocker

Spoilers ahead for Monday night’s episode of Jane the Virgin.