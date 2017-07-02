Danny Rand is finally arriving in New York. Played by Game of Thrones’ Finn Jones, Rand is here to defend his family’s legacy, mostly by punching people, and eventually, to team up with the rest of Netflix’s Marvel superheroes against Sigourney Weaver in The Defenders. Is it uncomfortable that this show is about a white man drawing his powers from vaguely defined Eastern mysticism? You bet! Does this show’s version of New York include 100 percent more ninjas than you would expect to see on an ordinary day? Also true! Iron Fist premieres on March 17. Prepare your best fist jokes.