Photo: Getty Images

Six years after his death, the groundbreaking fashion designer Alexander McQueen is finally getting a biopic, and a former Skins bad boy has been tapped to star. Jack O’Connell will play the late McQueen in a film directed by Andrew Haigh and adapted from Andrew Wilson’s McQueen biography, Blood Beneath the Skin. McQueen, whose brand has been worn by everyone from British royalty to Lady Gaga, was famous for his avant-garde style; he committed suicide at age 40 in 2010. O’Connell, known and adored by Skins diehards as Cook, most recently starred in Angelina Jolie’s Unbroken and Jodie Foster’s Money Monster, which, sure, are both great to have on your résumé when you’re after a role like this. But, like, have you seen the man rock a suit and suspenders? Swoon.

Update, July 29: O’Connell is no longer attached to the project. In a new interview with Variety, the actor broke the news: “No. I don’t know if that’s going to go ahead anymore, sadly. I think the movie might happen, but perhaps not with myself involved.” Haigh, when reached for comment, also said he’s “not actually attached to the project anymore.” Sorry, fashion folk!