New Sleepless Trailer: It’s Kind of Like Taken, Except With Jamie Foxx, Las Vegas, and a More Convoluted Plot
Everybody's after everybody in this one.
Oh, but for the simple black-ops-guy-saves-kidnapped-child-from-human-traffickers movies of yore. In Sleepless, Jamie Foxx's son gets, er, taken, but the motivations aren't so easy to understand, as Foxx plays an undercover cop caught up in an underground Las Vegas casino world of double crosses and corruption on both sides of the law. When gangsters take Foxx's son after a heist gone wrong, Foxx has "one sleepless night ... to rescue his son, evade an internal affairs investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice." So, you know, a hefty checklist to accomplish in roughly the same time and conditions it took you to crank out that lackluster art-history final in college. Gabrielle Union and Michelle Monaghan co-star as Foxx's ex and a suspicious internal-affairs officer, respectively. Sleepless is out February 24, so, no worries, you've got plenty of time to rest up. See the film's new trailer above, while the original lies below.