If you wish there were more movies that combined space and Ryan Reynolds’s biting sarcasm, then it’s your lucky day. Life, directed by Daniel Espinosa (Safe House), follows Jake Gyllenhaal and Ryan Reynolds into space as they find life on Mars and then realize life on Mars might actually be very terrifying. Per the film’s premise, Gyllenhaal and Reynolds are part of a six-person crew aboard the International Space Station. When it’s announced that they are “looking at the first proof of life beyond Earth,” Reynolds eagerly chimes in, “I’m finally a daddy. It’s gonna be a big custody battle over this one.” What could possibly go wrong here? According the new trailer, above, and the old trailer, below, apparently a whole lot of stuff. Life will be in theaters on Memorial Day.