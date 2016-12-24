Latest News from Vulture

21 mins ago

New Power Rangers Trailer: Mighty Morphin’ Social Misfits

A dark-ish, gritty-esque reboot.

11:43 a.m.

New Taboo Trailer: Tom Hardy Got Ridley Scott to Make a TV Show About 19th-Century Shipping Empires and Their Roguish Heirs

This isn't your mom's period drama.

11:42 a.m.

LeBron James Dropped Off $1.3 Million to The Wall Winners in Person, So It’s Really Like They Won $2.6 Million

[Festive Christmas screams.]

11:18 a.m.

The First Look of A&E’s Escaping the KKK Will Likely Give You the Heebie-Jeebies

"Nowadays it's protecting your race and protecting your people."

10:32 a.m.

Adam Driver Gives Out Kylo Ren Toys for Christmas, Probably Because His Silence Action Figures Aren’t In Stores Yet

The best perk of being in the Star Wars franchise.

10:14 a.m.

Miles Teller Apparently Had a Very Miles Teller Response After His Truck Flipped Over in a Crash

"You fucked up my truck!"

9:05 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

She was expecting her second child.

8:30 a.m.

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Being Objectified Is Part of My Job’

“I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol.”

8:18 a.m.

Lucy Hale Tells Hackers Who Leaked Her Nude Photos to ‘Kiss My Ass’

She will not apologize for having her privacy violated.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Captain Marvel Is Apparently a Fan of Brie Larson, Who’ll Play Her in a Film

And Brie Larson is a fan of the comic in which she is depicted. Meta!

