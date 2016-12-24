New Power Rangers Trailer: Mighty Morphin’ Social Misfits
A dark-ish, gritty-esque reboot.
Teenagers all over the world know exactly what it feels like to want to chop off your hair, bust up your bathroom, destroy your cafeteria lunch and obtain an alien-technology that gives you unimaginable power. Really, if you think about it, that feeling is why the entire superhero genre exists in the first place. While it's just as angsty as the film's teaser trailer released at this summer's New York Comic Con (which you can watch below), the new Power Rangers international trailer swaps out Halsey's cover of Johnny Cash's “I Walk the Line" for some hard rockin', because these teen rangers are ready to rage. Rage, and then work together to save the world.