New HBO’s Crashing Trailer: Don’t Laugh As Pete Holmes’s Life Comes Crashing Down Before His Eyes
"There's no good way to tell people that you haven't seen <em>The Wire</em>."
The premise of Pete Holmes's new HBO comedy Crashing introduces a familiar trope — husband unexpectedly comes home, husband finds surprised wife in bed, and husband finds wife's secret lover in the room. (We'll never forget you, Colin Firth in Love Actually.) But the fun really begins after, with the series following a fictionalized version of Holmes as he attempts to make a fresh start at his life and stand-up career with the help of his friends. Yes, there will be ill-fated attempts to snort cocaine and, yes, there might be some fisticuffs action while handing out flyers for his comedy show. But it's all in good fun! Crashing, which also stars T.J. Miller and Gina Gershon, will premiere on HBO on February 19. Watch the new trailer above, and the original trailer and teaser below.