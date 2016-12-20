Tupac, Pearl Jam, and Journey Lead the 2017 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees

First time's the charm for several Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees next year: Tupac, Pearl Jam, Journey, Joan Baez, and Electric Light Orchestra lead the freshman-heavy (and typically male-dominated) 2017 class of Rock Hall inductees picked for next year's ceremony. All of these artists made it through on their first year of being nominated; Tupac and Pearl Jam did it in their first year of eligibility. Yes will also be inducted, with a reunion reportedly very likely to happen at the ceremony. While Chic have been snubbed once again (a record 11 times and counting), Nile Rodgers will receive the Award for Musical Excellence, and he's not entirely happy about it: "They plucked me out of the band and said, 'You're better than Chic.' That's wacky to me ... I am flattered and I think it's cool, but I feel like somebody put me in the lifeboat and told my family they can't get in,'" he tells Rolling Stone. Among this year's nominees not to be selected were Janet Jackson, Chaka Khan, Depeche Mode, Bad Brains, Jane’s Addiction, Steppenwolf, MC5, the Cars, the Zombies, J. Geils Band, Joe Tex, and Chic. The induction ceremony will take place on April 7 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, to be televised on HBO sometime later. Here's hoping Steve Miller crashes the whole thing.