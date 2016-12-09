9 Movies to See (or Skip) This Holiday Weekend

The long holiday weekend is upon us — and serving as a much needed extended weekend from work, for some of us. Or for others, it's a weekend filled with last minute shopping and figuring out the hard-line, usually grey-line rule of "no politics" at the dinner table with the in-laws. So as 2016 nears a much needed end, keep in mind that movie theaters during the holidays make for a great virtual escape, either with or without your friends and family. In that spirit, we've compiled a list of films that you may or may not want to see this weekend.

La La Land

Statue season is upon us, and Damien Chazelle's musical La La Land is a strong contender for Best Picture. An old-fashioned romance between an aspiring actress and a jazz musician takes us through a whimsical trip in Southern California. Through beautiful, choreographed dreamscapes, the backdrop of Los Angeles almost looks like a mirage of reality. Charisma and talent from both Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone fortify the movie's strengths. In all its vivid techicolor glory, the camera seems to dance along with the actors to capture a vintage, jazz-era Hollywood.

Rogue One

There's little work that needs to be done to convince the Star Wars franchise's die-hards to watch this film, but as the first stand-alone film in the Wars universe, this film faces some different challenges than the others. References and cameos from the other films are peppered throughout Rogue One, a little treat for all those encyclopedia heads. Gareth Edwards seems to take on the lofty challenge of directing a Star Wars film and although some critics thought he served dynamic action sequences, others thought very differently.

Jackie

This intimate portrait of Jackie Kennedy follows her ostensibly public mourning of her husband, President John F. Kennedy. Natalie Portman's incredibly expressive face, partnered with her exquisitely refined beauty, evoked Kennedy's distinct mystery and secrecy. The role asked Portman to unveil a vulnerable, confident acting performance that becomes the backbone of the film as she searches to regain faith through the pain and trauma of defining her husband's legacy. Our own David Edelstein calls the film "brutally intimate and admirably brittle" — almost like a metaphor for the holidays.

20th Century Women

Foretold by the title, this film unfurls its narrative through a narrator sharing their voice to a bygone time of the late '70s. Edelstein steers clear of any weak adjectives to describe 20th Century Women and settles on one: irreducible. But this feedback is unsurprising with the performances of three different actresses: Annette Bening, Elle Fanning, and Greta Gerwig. Bening's character, Dorothea, is a single mother in her 50's who procures the other two women to probe different facet's of her son life. The three women explore love and freedom in Southern California while also exploring their own limits and capacities.

Silence

At last, Martin Scorsese brings us Silence. Conscious of missionary work's root in colonialism, Scorsese depicts two Jesuit priests, played by Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, facing prosecution in Japan for propagating Catholicism. Both actors prepared extensively for their roles with intensive religious studies and losing substantial amounts of weight. This weekend will be the opening weekend for this film, and after thirty years of becoming a movie, here it is in its 161 minutes of glory.

Toni Erdmann

A father tries to rekindle his relationship with his adult daughter. It sounds like a common, seen-before plot to a myriad of films, but the German Toni Erdmann breaks the conventional story line with its outrageous and witty humor. The juxtaposition between the serious, focused daughter played by Sandra Huller and the flamboyant, eclectic father played by Peter Simonischek propel this unexpected comedy to a Best Foreign Language Oscar frontrunner. Its imagination and ingenuity is sure to concoct some hearty laughter.

Passengers

Chris Pratt and Jennifer Lawrence star in Passengers as two, well, passengers awakened ninety years early while aboard a spacecraft traveling to a distant colony — but how they were awakened, and why, becomes the crux of the narrative. It'll anger some people, that's for sure!

Arrival

Amy Adams dominates the big screen once again in Denis Villeneuve's Arrival as Louise Banks, a linguist professor. She is tasked to uncover the language of extraterrestrial beings when twelve spacecrafts appear inexplicably around the world. Like most sci-fi films, the build up is the suspense-ridden, fun part of unfurling a story, and it's one of the smarter space movies of the year.

Manchester By The Sea

Kenneth Lonergan doesn't hold back the tear-jerker, for the audiences, or for himself. This sad film may pair well with your equally dismal holidays or provide a bleak contrast to the holiday cheer. Casey Affleck plays Lee Chandler, an uncle who is forced to take care of his teenage nephew after the boy's father dies. Seemingly unfit for the role, perhaps blackballed and upturned by this unsolicited mishap, Affleck drinks his woes into a deeper despair.