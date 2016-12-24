Adam Driver Gives Out Kylo Ren Toys for Christmas, Probably Because His Silence Action Figures Aren’t In Stores Yet
The best perk of being in the <em>Star Wars</em> franchise.
Don't bother sending Adam Driver gift ideas this year. You know what you're getting. You've been so obsessed with Rogue One this Christmas, you momentarily forgot about Adam Driver's star-making turn as Kylo Ren in last December's Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens. Let him remind you this holiday season by gifting you with a tiny plastic version of himself to treasure and keep forever. Now you just need to collect Unhinged Adventure Jesuit Adam Driver and Steamy Toilet Dungeon Adam Driver and you'll have the whole set!