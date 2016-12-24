Latest News from Vulture

19 mins ago

Adam Driver Gives Out Kylo Ren Toys for Christmas, Probably Because His Silence Action Figures Aren’t In Stores Yet

The best perk of being in the Star Wars franchise.

10:14 a.m.

Miles Teller Apparently Had a Very Miles Teller Response After His Truck Flipped Over in a Crash

"You fucked up my truck!"

9:05 a.m.

Queen Elizabeth’s Granddaughter, Zara Tindall, Suffers Miscarriage

She was expecting her second child.

8:30 a.m.

Priyanka Chopra: ‘Being Objectified Is Part of My Job’

“I don’t get offended by being called a sex symbol.”

8:18 a.m.

Lucy Hale Tells Hackers Who Leaked Her Nude Photos to ‘Kiss My Ass’

She will not apologize for having her privacy violated.

Yesterday at 11:31 p.m.

Captain Marvel Is Apparently a Fan of Brie Larson, Who’ll Play Her in a Film

And Brie Larson is a fan of the comic in which she is depicted. Meta!

Yesterday at 10:03 p.m.

Vin Diesel Harassed an Interviewer on Camera, and Shockingly She Did Not Like It

"At the time I did not know how to react, but you will see that I was uncomfortable, it was not nice that he interrupted my work."

Yesterday at 9:27 p.m.

Carrie Fisher in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack on a Plane

She was on a flight from London to Los Angeles when she went into cardiac arrest.

Yesterday at 9:04 p.m.

Loretta Lynn Is Not a Santa Fan; We Have Proof

Mr. Kringle can stick it.

Yesterday at 8:10 p.m.

Bad Moms 2 Is Coming in 2017

In case you need some ha ha ha with your ho ho ho.

