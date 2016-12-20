Adam West’s Batman Paintings Have Their Own Temporary Exhibit in Idaho

Come on, Robin! To the Batcave – er, Idaho — where Sun Valley resident and the original onscreen Batman, Adam West, is displaying several of his paintings. The exhibit, "Criminals on Canvas," is being held at Gilman Contemporary, a gallery in Ketchum, Idaho. Each of the paintings is a humorous, absurd portrait of a different character from the '60s Batman series West starred in, as well as a few non-canon characters the octogenarian thinks would fit in with his decidedly campy version of the Dark Knight's world. “Batman was a colorful and wild ride," West told the Idaho Mountain Express. "My paintings capture the humor, zaniness and depth of the Batman villains as well as the Freudian motivations of Batman as an all-too-human, venerable and funny vigilante superhero.” West also described art as an outlet for his creative spirit and boundless energy, saying, "I don’t wear tights and a cape and run around anymore. If I didn’t have something to do every day, I’d go crazy.” Check out the art below, and if you have a few thousand to spare, pick up your own West creation, like Commodore Penguin for $8,500.

