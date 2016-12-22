Alex Trebek Honors Contestant Who Died of Cancer After Appearing on Jeopardy!
She had a six-day winning streak.
Alex Trebek pays his respect to Cindy Stowell. #Jeopardy pic.twitter.com/s0pYT5z7iX— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 22, 2016
Jeopardy!'s Alex Trebek closed out the show on Wednesday night with a fitting tribute to the late contestant Cindy Stowell, who competed on the show while battling Stage 4 colon cancer. She not only competed, but won six times, bringing her total earnings to $103,801, which she donated posthumously to cancer research. Her boyfriend Jason Hess tweeted that Stowell was on painkillers fighting a high-grade fever and blood infection in order to compete. Stowell died on December 5, just eight days before her first episode aired, but she and her family were able to watch her compete, because Jeopardy! sent over the first three episodes in which she appeared. "Appearing on the show was the fulfillment of a lifelong ambition for that lady,” Trebek said. "From all of us here at Jeopardy!, our sincere condolences to her family and her friends.”