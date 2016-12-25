The New Alien: Covenant Trailer Gets Back to Basics, Basics Being Aliens Bursting Out of People’s Body Cavities

Prometheus was an oft-inscrutable puzzle-box rumination on the ancient alien theory of human existence. (Maybe?) Alien: Covenant features a freaky creature tearing itself out of some guy's back, after a group of astronauts lands on what seems to be a paradise planet. Ridley Scott knows what you like. Based on the trailer, however, there are still plenty of similarities between Scott's 2012 film and the franchise's latest manifestation: Michael Fassbender as a morally ambiguous android, the upsetting birth process of those classic xenomorphs, and, of course, the idea that highly trained space explorers would take off their helmets as soon as they got to a new planet. Why would you ever take off your helmet, let alone take a sexy shower while on a strange and alien world? Ah, god love 'em all. Alien: Covenant is scheduled to be released on May 19, 2017, which means the alien will be messily released from your torso on, oh, the 20th or 21st.