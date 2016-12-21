Amber Tamblyn is Writing Her First Novel, and We Will Be Blessed by It in 2018
It's about "an amorphous serial rapist."
If you enjoy the literary works of Amber Tamblyn, you're in luck: Harper Perennial announced today that it will be publishing a new collection of prose and poetry by the actress/entertainer/thought leader in addition to her debut novel in winter 2018. Tamblyn’s first fiction work will center on “an amorphous serial rapist” and promises to break ground “on how we contemplate rape culture.” We would expect nothing less ambitious from Tamblyn, who shared a personal experience with sexual assault earlier this year after the Access Hollywood tape of Donald Trump condoning sexual assault was leaked around the time of the presidential debates.