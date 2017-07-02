Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn Are a Wild Mother-Daughter Duo in the Snatched Trailer

When a hot guy scoops up Amy Schumer in a South American bar, she doesn’t end up with a steamy one-night stand, but instead gets Snatched. The new trailer for the Amy Schumer–Goldie Hawn spin on a Taken-like abduction shows the women brandishing guns and plotting their own rescue. After being brutally dumped by her boyfriend (Randall Park), Schumer’s lovelorn protagonist brings her high-strung mother (Hawn) along as her plus-one on a sexy, fun, exciting South American vacation. Once they’re kidnapped, the duo maybe kills a few people as their son/brother (Ike Barinholtz) places a call to the State Department to bring in the A-team. See the original red-band trailer below, where a bar full of people get an awkward glimpse of Schumer cleaning her vagina at the bathroom sink. Snatched arrives this Mother’s Day weekend — May 12, 2017 — just in time for a mother-daughter date, because you shouldn’t need a kidnapping to bond with your mom.