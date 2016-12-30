Azealia Banks Filmed Herself Cleaning a Closet She Claims to Have Performed Witchcraft Rituals In, And That's Not a Euphemism

If you think you are incapable of being further surprised by this year or by Azealia Banks, then this video of the rapper and Twitter personality cleaning out her small witchcraft den might shake the numb off of you. According to Banks, who is filming herself here, she’s been practicing witchcraft in a closet (presumably in her home) for about three years now, and it’s apparently time to do some pre-spring cleaning on the walls and floors that really, really seem to be covered with blood and bird feathers. The site of it all is really quite horrifying, but Banks, unsurprisingly, seems to be treating the whole affair like she’s doing some light remodeling to a storage space. “Real witches do real things,” Banks tells us before she begins power sanding the wood floor. Happy new year, everyone.

Azealia Banks via instagram, cleaning the closet she's been performing brujeria for 3 years in. pic.twitter.com/0OsoSdJynw — AZEALIA BANKS VIDEOS (@AzealiaVideos) December 30, 2016