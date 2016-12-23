Bad Moms 2 is Coming in 2017, Says Kristen Bell

Kristen Bell, Mila Kunis, and Kathryn Hahn in Bad Moms Image Courtesy STX Productions

Bad Moms fans, rejoice! Your favorite comedy about defying gender and societal norms by having fun and being cool and hot is getting a second installment next year. At least, that's according to the film's star Kristen Bell, who tweeted about it today. Bell's tweet flies in the face of previous reports that the next sort-of-sequel in the Bad Parental Units series would be Bad Dads (or as Vulture called it, "most comedies"). And while Bad Moms 2 is a fine title, we're fond of Worse Moms, per our previous post on the subject. Part two is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2017, which seems like a really long time from now but is totally enough time for you to watch the first one a few hundred more times, should you be inclined.