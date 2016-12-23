Bad Moms 2 is Coming in 2017, Says Kristen Bell
In case you need some ha ha ha with your ho ho ho.
Bad Moms fans, rejoice! Your favorite comedy about defying gender and societal norms by having fun and being cool and hot is getting a second installment next year. At least, that's according to the film's star Kristen Bell, who tweeted about it today. Bell's tweet flies in the face of previous reports that the next sort-of-sequel in the Bad Parental Units series would be Bad Dads (or as Vulture called it, "most comedies"). And while Bad Moms 2 is a fine title, we're fond of Worse Moms, per our previous post on the subject. Part two is set to hit theaters on November 3, 2017, which seems like a really long time from now but is totally enough time for you to watch the first one a few hundred more times, should you be inclined.
Get ready. It's about to get festive as a mother. A BAD MOMS CHRISTMAS coming for ya winter 2017! #BadMomsXmas pic.twitter.com/JAkR1EXrTz— Kristen Bell (@IMKristenBell) December 24, 2016