The Beach Boys Were Asked to Play at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration, But God Only Knows If They’ll Say Yes
They're mulling it over.
There could be some bad vibrations ahead: California rock legends the Beach Boys have confirmed that they have been approached to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, but have yet to make a decision regarding the highly political gig. "The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities," the band said in a statement acquired by Billboard. "But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final." If the band were to accept the offer, they would join the A-list line-up of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho in performing; if they decline, they would be in the company of an even longer list of celebrities.