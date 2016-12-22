The Beach Boys Were Asked to Play at Donald Trump’s Presidential Inauguration, But God Only Knows If They’ll Say Yes

There could be some bad vibrations ahead: California rock legends the Beach Boys have confirmed that they have been approached to perform at President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration in January, but have yet to make a decision regarding the highly political gig. "The Beach Boys have been asked to perform as part of the inauguration festivities," the band said in a statement acquired by Billboard. "But no decision has been made at this point as to how or whether they will participate. We will let you know as soon as a decision is final." If the band were to accept the offer, they would join the A-list line-up of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and America's Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho in performing; if they decline, they would be in the company of an even longer list of celebrities.