Big Sean’s Latest Move Is a New Album and a New Song Aptly Titled ‘Moves’
<em>I Decided</em> is out February 3.
Because Big Sean cannot be forced to stay stationary, he's once again on the move. After releasing a solo album in 2015, then a collaborative album with his girlfriend, Jhené Aiko, under the moniker Twenty88 just this year, he'll be back again with new tunes in 2017. Sean has announced his fourth solo album, I Decided, will drop on February 3. From it, we've already heard the cocksure "Bounce Back" and "Living Single," a slow jam with Chance the Rapper and Jeremih. For his latest move, he has a new song. It's called "Moves," and it's partly about a woman who can make her butt and boobs move. It's not very moving, but you can move to it.