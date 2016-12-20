Bill Murray Is Opening a Caddyshack Bar, So He’s Got That Going for Him, Which Is Nice
<span>Well? We<span>’</span>re waiting.</span>
Here’s a Cinderella story. A former assistant groundskeeper is about to become the ... partial owner of a Caddyshack bar in the greater Chicago metropolitan area. That’s right, folks — Bill Murray, along with his fellow five Murray brothers, is set to open and run a golf-themed sports bar just north of Chicago in the village of Rosemont. Per the local Daily Herald newspaper, the Murray clan “have a verbal agreement for an 11,000-square-foot space” inside of the Crowne Plaza Hotel and are now working to obtain a written lease. Potential opening dates are yet to be known as construction blueprints for the bar have yet to be submitted, but still: What a delight for lovers of 1980s sports comedy films! (And did you know that there’s also another Caddyshack establishment from the Murrays that already exists in Florida?) They really did hit a hole in one with this.