Carrie Fisher to Appear on Two Forthcoming Family Guy Episodes
The return of Angela!
Peter Griffin's infamously cold supervisor at the Pawtucket Brewery is getting one last hoorah. Variety has confirmed that Carrie Fisher — who died Tuesday, days after suffering a massive heart attack — will be appearing in two forthcoming episodes of Family Guy as her recurring character, Angela. Fisher completed the voice work for the show earlier this year and the episodes are expected to premiere sometime in 2017. Fisher has been voicing the role of Angela since 2005, and 20 episodes have aired thus far with her contributions. (The most recent one was in January.) Maybe this time around, we'll finally learn her last name.