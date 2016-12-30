The Carrie Fisher–Debbie Reynolds Documentary Will Come to HBO in January
<em>Bright Lights</em> will debut Saturday, January 7.
In the wake of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds's sudden deaths earlier this week, HBO has bumped up the premiere of Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds from its reported air date in March 2017. Directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, Bright Lights premiered this year at Cannes. Per the network's release, the documentary attempts to capture an intimate portrait of Fisher and Reynolds's often querulous, always loving tight-knit mother-daughter relationship through a blend of documentary footage, vintage performances, and their own family films. Per HBO's description of Bright Lights, "Carrie Fisher and her mother, Debbie Reynolds, live in the same Beverly Hills compound. The 83-year-old grand dame still has a Las Vegas act, but performing is taking its toll. Carrie’s response is both hilarious and heart-rending." The documentary will debut Saturday, January 7 at 8 p.m., which is barely soon enough.