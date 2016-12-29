You Can Watch Carrie Fisher’s Wishful Drinking and a Debbie Reynolds Marathon This Weekend

If you're looking to remember Carrie Fisher's and Debbie Reynolds's work this weekend, TV has got you covered with encore tributes to both late actors. On Sunday, HBO will air the feature-length adaptation of Carrie Fisher's autobiographical stage production Wishful Drinking, which combines her one-woman show with interviews and archival footage. All weekend, Logo is saluting the gay icon Debbie Reynolds with a marathon of some of her later TV appearances, including all of the episodes of Will & Grace in which she guest-starred as Grace's mom, as well as her appearances in Roseanne, Golden Girls, and RuPaul's Drag Race. Meanwhile, ABC's 20/20 will air a one-hour special "Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood." Here's the tune-in information, based on Eastern time.



Logo

Friday, 5 p.m. to midnight: A seven-hour Will & Grace marathon with 12 episodes featuring Debbie Reynolds

Saturday, midnight to 1 a.m.: RuPaul's Drag Race episode featuring Debbie Reynolds as a guest judge

Saturday, 1 a.m. to 1:30 a.m.: Roseanne episode "Arsenic and Old Mom" featuring Debbie Reynolds and written by Carrie Fisher

Saturday, 1:30 a.m. to 2:30 a.m.: the second Golden Girls episode, "There Goes the Bride, Part 2," featuring Debbie Reynolds

Saturday, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Will & Grace marathon redux

HBO

Sunday, 9 p.m. to 10:20 p.m.: Wishful Drinking

ABC

Friday, 10 p.m. to 11 p.m.: 20/20 special "Debbie and Carrie: Heartbreak in Hollywood" looks at their careers and relationship