These Photos of Carrie Fisher and Her Dog Gary Will Make You Feel Better for a Minute
Legends.
Gary Fisher, the beloved service pooch to the legendary Carrie Fisher, has been inseparable from his momma these past four years. Serving as an emotional support dog to aid Fisher's bipolar disorder, the Frenchie quickly became a staple on the Hollywood circuit, with Gary constantly hamming it up on red carpets and press junkets with his cute-as-a-button tongue and chocolate-colored coat. Following Fisher's death, Gary will now be cared for by Fisher's daughter, Billie Lourd, as her mother reportedly had wished. To honor this power couple, we've rounded up their best public appearances together.BEGIN SLIDESHOW