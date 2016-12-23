Carrie Fisher in ICU After Suffering Heart Attack on a Plane, Brother Says

According to TMZ, 60-year-old Carrie Fisher experienced a heart attack on plane bound for Los Angeles this afternoon, and airport police confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that "units were responding to someone with a medical emergency on a plane." Officer Alicia Hernandez could not confirm the identity of the person at the time, but the Los Angeles Times is now reporting that Fisher was rushed to the hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after experiencing a "cardiac episode" on a flight from London to L.A. The Times initially listed the actress in "critical condition." THR and the Associated Press later reported that she was in "stable condition" around 4 pm P.T., per reports from the actress's brother Todd Fisher. However, Fisher subsequently told Variety in a phone interview that those earlier reports were due to media "writing between the lines." "She’s in the ICU and everybody’s praying for her," he told Variety.

Passengers who were apparently on the same flight as Fisher tweeted information about the incident.

Don't know how else to process this but Carrie Fisher stopped breathing on the flight home. Hope she's gonna be OK 😞 — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

@RickMalambri @bradgage no :( she wasn't breathing for 10 minutes or so. They were administering CPR up until we landed — Anna Akana (@AnnaAkana) December 23, 2016

I'm in complete shock. @AnnaAkana and I sat in front of Carrie Fisher on our flight from London and she was just taken off the plane by EMTs — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

I don't know what happened. Not really sure what to do right now but I hope she is ok. I hope she is ok. — Brad Gage (@bradgage) December 23, 2016

Demonstrations of support for the actress have already begun pouring in online, like these tweets from William Shatner and a pair of her Star Wars castmates.

I ask everyone to stop for a moment and send special thoughts to @carrieffisher. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 23, 2016

as if 2016 couldn't get any worse... sending all our love to @carrieffisher — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 23, 2016

Thoughts and prayers for our friend and everyone's favorite princess right now.. @carrieffisher — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 23, 2016

This is a breaking news post. We will update it as more information becomes available.