Let’s Remember That Time When Carrie Fisher Lovingly Roasted George Lucas
"Every time I look in the mirror I have to send you a check for a couple of bucks."
Only someone as wickedly sharp as Carrie Fisher could have wedged a feminist critique of Star Wars into a loving tribute to George Lucas onstage. But that's exactly what she did during an AFI tribute to the Star Wars director in 2005 for a Lifetime Achievement Award. The show featured speeches from William Shatner, Mark Hamill, and Harrison Ford, but Fisher, of course, stole the show. "You," Fisher said addressing Lucas. "Are an extraordinary talent — and let's face it, an artist — the likes of which is seen perhaps once in a generation, who helps define that generation." While she was talking about George Lucas, she may has well have been talking about herself. May the force be with you, Carrie Fisher.