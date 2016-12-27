Carrie Fisher Was Reportedly About to Begin Work on a Sequel to Wishful Drinking
We will never see <em>Wishful Drinking Strikes Back</em>.
Carrie Fisher was reportedly preparing for a return to the stage. According to IndieWire, the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles had just commissioned a sequel to Fisher’s successful one-woman show, Wishful Drinking, to be called Wishful Drinking Strikes Back: From Star Wars to, uh, Star Wars! Geffen was the same organization that helped develop the original stage show in 2008, and the continuation was reportedly meant to reunite Fisher with director Josh Ravetch. IndieWire says that the deal was made last Thursday, the day before Fisher suffered her heart attack, and that her and Ravetch were supposed to meet today to begin work on the new show.