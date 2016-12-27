Carrie Fisher Was the Best Part of When Harry Met Sally

In the golden age of rom-coms, no one understood being single in New York City better than Carrie Fisher in When Harry Met Sally. As Meg Ryan's best friend, Marie, Fisher stole scene after scene as the single New Yorker dating a married man (and eventually marrying Harry's best friend, Jess). After Sally and Harry meet for the second time, the movie fast-forwards five years: Sally lunches in Central Park with her friends, finally admitting that she's broken up with the dreamy attorney she'd been with. Marie immediately pulls out her Rolodex, flipping through the hundreds of eligible bachelors in the city. She goes through a few names and then suggests Sally go out with a guy named Ken Darmon. "He's been married for over a year!" Sally says. "Really ... married." Fisher's timing as Marie was impeccable: She doesn't toss the card aside, but folds down the top corner and returns it to the stack. Then, Fisher delivers one of the movie's best (and most horrifying) lines: "The right man for you might be out there right now and if you don't grab him, someone else will, and you'll have to spend the rest of your life knowing that someone else is married to your husband." Fisher was more than the galaxy-defending Princess Leia: She was the acerbic queen of ’80s rom-coms.