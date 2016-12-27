Carrie Fisher Reportedly Wrapped Work on Star Wars: Episode VIII Before Her Death
She'll be back on the big screen next year.
General Leia Organa will be making one last stand in the Star Wars universe. TMZ has confirmed that Carrie Fisher — who died earlier today at the age of 60 — will indeed appear in the upcoming eighth outing of Star Wars: Episode VIII, and that the film will not be compromised as a result of her death. (Specifically, the film "absolutely wrapped" in July and is now in the post-production stage.) TMZ sources add that it's too early to tell how Fisher's passing "will impact future installments of the franchise," although Variety notes that the character of Leia was slated to appear in the ninth installment of the franchise once it began shooting in 2018. The release date for Episode VIII is currently set for December 15, 2017.