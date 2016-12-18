Dunkin’ Donuts Will Likely Be Very Unenthused by Casey Affleck’s SNL Short
"This is the face of Dunkin' Donuts right here."
What, you honestly thought Casey Affleck wouldn't go Full Boston Man in at least one SNL sketch? Let's transport ourselves to the vast New England Dunkin' Donuts empire for a moment, where Affleck's scruffy asshole of a guy markets himself as "the face" of the global donut company despite having a penchant for smoking in the store, throwing cups of a coffee at sedans, and engaging in spontaneous fights. He's like the mayor of Dunkin'! And if you disagree, just go back to Starbucks.