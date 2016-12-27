Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Carrie Fisher

By
Photo: NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Iconic actress, author, and screenwriter Carrie Fisher died this morning at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." Following the news of her death, friends, family members, and fans began sharing touching tributes and fond remembrances dedicated to the late Fisher on social media — read on to see them all.

Harrison Ford:

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless,” Ford said. “She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

George Lucas 

"Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Steven Spielberg:

"I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much."

Bob Iger:

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."