Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill, and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Carrie Fisher

Iconic actress, author, and screenwriter Carrie Fisher died this morning at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." Following the news of her death, friends, family members, and fans began sharing touching tributes and fond remembrances dedicated to the late Fisher on social media — read on to see them all.

Harrison Ford:

"Carrie was one-of-a-kind…brilliant, original. Funny and emotionally fearless,” Ford said. “She lived her life, bravely…My thoughts are with her daughter Billie, her Mother Debbie, her brother Todd, and her many friends. We will all miss her."

George Lucas

"Carrie and I have been friends most of our adult lives. She was extremely smart; a talented actress, writer and comedienne with a very colorful personality that everyone loved. In Star Wars she was our great and powerful princess—feisty, wise and full of hope in a role that was more difficult than most people might think. My heart and prayers are with Billie, Debbie and all Carrie's family, friends and fans. She will be missed by all."

Steven Spielberg:

"I have always stood in awe of Carrie. Her observations always made me laugh and gasp at the same time. She didn't need The Force. She was a force of nature, of loyalty and of friendship. I will miss her very much."

Bob Iger:

"Carrie Fisher was one-of-a-kind, a true character who shared her talent and her truth with us all with her trademark wit and irreverence. Millions fell in love with her as the indomitable Princess Leia; she will always have a special place in the hearts of Star Wars fans as well as all of us who were lucky enough to know her personally. She will be sorely missed, and we join millions of fans and friends around the world who mourn her loss today."

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

"She was Princess Leia to the world but a special friend to all of us. We will miss her dearly." -Kathleen Kennedy https://t.co/E96OuqnFQL pic.twitter.com/lr0rm0sRxc — Star Wars (@starwars) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

I thought I had got what I wanted under the tree. I didn't. In spite of so many thoughts and prayers from so many. I am very, very sad. — Anthony Daniels (@ADaniels3PO) December 27, 2016

1 time a friend said I had a "Carrie Fisher appeal"& it was one of the greatest compliments I've ever been paid. Rest in peace, my hero girl — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 27, 2016

.@CarriefFisher was a brilliant writer, actor, and friend. She was so much fun. I can't believe she's gone. https://t.co/wpxGvBWA0b — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 27, 2016

Princess Leia, @CarrieFisher - now one with the Force. Your kindness & sharp wit will be missed. #RIP PS: Thanks for the milk & cookies. xx pic.twitter.com/NeyyHNUuuG — Warwick Davis (@WarwickADavis) December 27, 2016

A brave lady. On and off screen. May she rest in peace and power. pic.twitter.com/1vfrGtZPnq — Ava DuVernay (@ava) December 27, 2016

You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016

May her soul rest in eternal peace, as we return her to the heavens, in a galaxy far, far away. pic.twitter.com/6lkgcHam0J — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 27, 2016

"Our beautiful brilliant funny wise kind and generous Blues Sister -so ironic - Xmas was Carrie's favorite thing next to babies." — Dan Aykroyd (@dan_aykroyd) December 27, 2016

I'm deeply saddened at the news of Carrie's passing. She was a dear friend, whom I greatly respected and admired. The force is dark today! — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) December 27, 2016

There are no words for this loss. Carrie was the brightest light in every room she entered. I will miss her dearly. pic.twitter.com/GgIeYGeMt9 — Peter Mayhew (@TheWookieeRoars) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. A brilliantly funny, talented woman. We will miss your humor now more than ever. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 27, 2016

Fuck this year. Fuck this whole sick, worthless cruel prank of a year. #RIPCarrieFisher — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) December 27, 2016

No. No. Fuck this shit. Carrie Fisher is a fucking legend and this is bullshit. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher "Ugh,will everybody stop all of this?"

Us "no, let us gush, you just have to take it" — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher was smart, funny, talented, surprising, and always a hell of a fun time to be around. Family Guy will miss her immensely. — Seth MacFarlane (@SethMacFarlane) December 27, 2016

Such a sad day for her family, friends and millions of fans. Carrie Fisher is deeply missed. — Jon Favreau (@Jon_Favreau) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. Cannot believe that you're 'gone'. Funny funny and then some. 💔💔XXX pic.twitter.com/DV6GQC1lcx — Richard E. Grant (@RichardEGrant) December 27, 2016

R.I.P. Carrie Fisher. Seeing her again on talk shows was such a thrill. So hilarious & fearless when she was being herself. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) December 27, 2016

Numb. Unbelievable that such a bright funny loving spark could be extinguished. @carrieffisher you will be missed. I wish you peace. — graham norton (@grahnort) December 27, 2016

Hail Hail! A genius has vacated this realm-RIP Carrie Fisher. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) December 27, 2016

She was the brightest, funniest, bravest, kindest, cleverest and sweetest person I ever knew. A crushing blow to lose @carrieffisher — Stephen Fry (@stephenfry) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher dedicated her platform to mental health awareness & female empowerment. She is a reason + reminder to keep up your fight. RIP — h (@halsey) December 27, 2016

Sweet, Brilliant, Irreverent, Huge hearted Carrie, You gave me advice I live by to this day, & always will. On the wings of angels fly...❤️ — Sarah Paulson (@MsSarahPaulson) December 27, 2016

Thank you Ms. Fisher, for opening up a world of possibilities, strength and hope for all little girls. Rest. pic.twitter.com/LTpZsGeCR8 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 27, 2016

We've lost a true gem with Carrie Fisher's passing. Her humor, talent and brutal honesty were gifts to the world. Her voice will be missed. — Larry King (@kingsthings) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher didn't make it. I am so terribly sorry, and send my sincere condolences to her family, friends and fans all around the world. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 27, 2016

Goodnight, Sweet Princess. Thank you for so many happy memories, your heroics, your art and your friendship... https://t.co/5hBAKY3zUX pic.twitter.com/JtuvcevpWK — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 27, 2016

No damsel in distress! RIP Carrie Fisher pic.twitter.com/4jY3hw5EgJ — Bryce Dallas Howard (@BryceDHoward) December 27, 2016

Heartbreaking to hear the news about @carriefisher. She was always one of our favorite guests. She, adorably, had no filter. Bless her. — Kathie Lee Gifford (@KathieLGifford) December 27, 2016

ALWAYS HUMOROUS, ALWAYS ELOQUENT, CARRIE FISHER'S CONTRIBUTION TO POP CULTURE ICONOGRAPHY & GENDER POLITICS WILL NOT BE FORGOTTEN #RIPCARRIE pic.twitter.com/vl3bQg66cM — Bryan Fuller (@BryanFuller) December 27, 2016

So so so sad. Thank you, Carrie Fisher. What a loss. — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 27, 2016

Oh no we lost Carrie Fisher too. She was so funny and full of life. Rip. Condolences to her family and friends. We'll miss her too. — Cyndi Lauper (@cyndilauper) December 27, 2016

Oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey oy vey zmir #RIPCarrie #RIPGeorge — Joel McHale (@joelmchale) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher. RIP. What a talent. What a year. pic.twitter.com/yEFfv2GN6K — Zach Braff (@zachbraff) December 27, 2016

No one is dead 'til their impact on the world ceases 2 exist. The force is forever #RIPCarrieFisher — Orlando Jones (@TheOrlandoJones) December 27, 2016

I've met some really cool people this year, but never felt quite as in awe as I did with Carrie Fisher. RIP, princess. The galaxy mourns. pic.twitter.com/Xp6CuSEHy5 — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) December 27, 2016