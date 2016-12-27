William Shatner, Mark Hamill, and Other Celebrities Mourn the Death of Carrie Fisher

Iconic actress, author, and screenwriter Carrie Fisher died this morning at the age of 60, days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles. "It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," family spokesman Simon Halls said in a statement. "She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers." Following the news of her death, friends, family members, and fans began sharing touching tributes and fond remembrances dedicated to the late Fisher on social media — read on to see them all.

I'm deeply saddened to learn of the death of Carrie Fisher. I will miss our banterings. A wonderful talent & light has been extinguished. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 27, 2016

Carrie Fisher has passed, she was funnier&smarter than anyone had the right to be. Sail On Silver Girl. Condolences Debbie & Billie

R.I.P. — Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) December 27, 2016

If I heard Carrie Fisher was going to make an appearance I wanted to see it. U know ur special when Meryl Streep plays YOU in a movie. RIP. — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 27, 2016

1 time a friend said I had a "Carrie Fisher appeal"& it was one of the greatest compliments I've ever been paid. Rest in peace, my hero girl — mae whitman (@maebirdwing) December 27, 2016

You will always be my first crush and the force will always be with you @carrieffisher #rip #CarrieFisher — Dominic Monaghan. (@DomsWildThings) December 27, 2016

We just lost a great ally for mental health and addiction. Be strong, be as strong as she'd want you to be. Rest in paradise @carrieffisher pic.twitter.com/vxDJkVag06 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 27, 2016