Elton John, George Takei, and More Mourn the Death of Wham! Singer George Michael

In a year that has claimed so many famous musicians, the world was saddened to hear of the death of yet another icon. British pop star and former Wham! member George Michael was found dead of heart failure on Christmas morning at the age of 53, his manager announced today. Celebrities including Elton John, George Takei, and Michael’s Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley have been paying tribute to the late artist on social media. Below, some of their reactions:

Rest with the glittering stars, George Michael. You've found your Freedom, your Faith. It was your Last Christmas, and we shall miss you. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 25, 2016

I just heard about my friend @GeorgeMichael's death. He was such a brilliant talent. I'm so sad. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 25, 2016

Farewell My Friend! 🙏🏻 Another Great Artist leaves us. 💔Can 2016 Fuck Off NOW? pic.twitter.com/aEGIUNSJbt — Madonna (@Madonna) December 26, 2016

George Michael 💔😢 You were such an inspiration. I'm honored to have not only been your fan, but a friend as well. May you rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/jJKSz22fHH — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) December 26, 2016

Heartbroken at the loss of my beloved friend Yog. Me, his loved ones, his friends, the world of music, the world at large. 4ever loved. A xx https://t.co/OlGTm4D9O6 — Andrew Ridgeley (@ajridgeley) December 26, 2016

Very sad to hear that George Michael passed. He was a very talented musician and singer. Love & mercy to his family, friends and fans. — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) December 25, 2016

I've loved George Michael for as long as I can remember. He was an absolute inspiration. Always ahead of his time. — James Corden (@JKCorden) December 25, 2016

@GeorgeMichael. Words can't express how much you and your music meant and means to me. Please play his music as loud as you can today... pic.twitter.com/ojnEircyQM — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

& celebrate one of the most magical, talented, bravest & important figures in music & life as I know it. Your music & message will live on.. — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

I would not be the artist I am if it wasn't for you. @GeorgeMichael — Sam Smith (@samsmithworld) December 26, 2016

I don't have it in me anymore to write about our greats. I just knew one day I'd get to work with #GeorgeMichael. Sad Christmas. — Questlove Gomez (@questlove) December 25, 2016

Our sincerest condolences go out to George Michael’s family, friends, and musical collaborators. He will be missed. pic.twitter.com/GutULGmxFp — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) December 26, 2016

2016 - loss of another talented soul. All our love and sympathy to @GeorgeMichael's family. pic.twitter.com/3h4xqEDXR9 — Duran Duran (@duranduran) December 25, 2016

other than a global pop phenom, George Michael was one of the true British soul greats. alot of us owe him an unpayable debt. bye George xx — Mark Ronson (@MarkRonson) December 25, 2016

I can't deal with this. One of my ALL TIME favorites. RIP George Michael and I really hate writing that so much. https://t.co/1cRJBMgYga — billy eichner (@billyeichner) December 25, 2016

My god. Rest in paradise @GeorgeMichael--an icon, an ally, a legend. pic.twitter.com/MfxPVFG0B2 — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) December 25, 2016

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP