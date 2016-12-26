Elton John, George Takei, and More Mourn the Death of Wham! Singer George Michael

George Michael. Photo: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

In a year that has claimed so many famous musicians, the world was saddened to hear of the death of yet another icon. British pop star and former Wham! member George Michael was found dead of heart failure on Christmas morning at the age of 53, his manager announced today. Celebrities including Elton John, George Takei, and Michaels Wham! bandmate Andrew Ridgeley have been paying tribute to the late artist on social media. Below, some of their reactions:

I am in deep shock. I have lost a beloved friend - the kindest, most generous soul and a brilliant artist. My heart goes out to his family, friends and all of his fans. @GeorgeMichael #RIP