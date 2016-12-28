Celebrities React to the Death of Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds

Photo: C Flanigan/Getty Images

Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, the day after the unexpected and heartbreaking death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds suffered a stroke, with her son, Todd Fisher, telling Variety, "She wanted to be with Carrie." Reynolds was a Hollywood legend in her own right, an esteemed figure in the studio system perhaps most adored for her role in the classic musical Singin' in the Rain. Now, while they are still coming to grips with Fisher's passing, Reynolds's famous colleagues, friends, and fans have taken to social media to grieve the beloved star. Below are some of their tributes.