Celebrities React to the Death of Hollywood Legend Debbie Reynolds

Debbie Reynolds died Wednesday, the day after the unexpected and heartbreaking death of her daughter, Carrie Fisher. Reynolds suffered a stroke, with her son Todd Fisher telling Variety, "She wanted to be with Carrie." Reynolds was a Hollywood legend in her own right, an esteemed figure in the studio system perhaps most adored for her role in the classic musical Singin' in the Rain. Now, while they are still coming to grips with Fisher's passing, Reynold's famous colleagues, friends, and fans have taken to social media to grieve the beloved star. Below are some of their tributes.

So heartsick. Debbie went to be with Carrie. It's such a devastating 1,2 punch. She was my "mom" for years & I loved her dearly.A legend. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) December 29, 2016

#DebbieReynolds has just died. This is too hard to comprehend. Beautiful, talented, devoted to her craft, she follows Carrie, dead days ago. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds was one of the last of Hollywood Royalty. It breaks my heart that she is gone. I'd hoped that my grieving was done for 2016. — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) December 29, 2016

Today is officially a sad day. As a mother my heart goes out to Debbie Reynolds and her daughter Carrie Fisher. RIP DB and CF — Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) December 29, 2016

I can't imagine what Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds' family are going through this week. I send all of my love. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 29, 2016

This year the world has turned upside down & the seas r extinguishing all the brightest lights @carrieffisher @DebbieReynolds1 OY x 1000000 — Sarah Silverman (@SarahKSilverman) December 29, 2016

A final curtain made of tears #DebbieReynolds #CarrieFisher — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) December 29, 2016

The most incredible love is when one can't live without the other...#RIP #DebbieReynolds — Constance Zimmer (@ConstanceZimmer) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds helped light my passion for performing with Singin' in The Rain. She will always be an icon. Rest with Carrie, Debbie. — Grant Gustin (@grantgust) December 29, 2016

Debbie Reynolds, God is holding you and Carrie in his hands.

We will always speak your name🌈

Love you, Debbie Allen — Debbie Allen (@msdebbieallen) December 29, 2016

There are no words left. RIP #DebbieReynolds — Josh Gad (@joshgad) December 29, 2016

Thoughts and prayers go out to the families of @DebbieReynolds1 and @carrieffisher Unbelievable loss in such a short time. pic.twitter.com/m3m771qNvb — Al Roker (@alroker) December 29, 2016

R.I.P Debbie Reynolds. 🙏 — OneRepublic (@OneRepublic) December 29, 2016

#HEARTBROKEN @DebbieReynolds1 has passed away. The losses of 2016 are too much to bear. Thinking of everyone at @DRdancestudio #RIP — Carrie Ann Inaba (@carrieanninaba) December 29, 2016

Heartbreakingly, #DebbieReynolds passes away a day after her daughter @carrieffisher. Now rewatching her be genius in @AlbertBrooks' MOTHER. https://t.co/0DljZwjKV6 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 29, 2016

Such sad news to report, but word has just come in that Debbie Reynolds died. Her son's statement said "She's with Carrie." — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 29, 2016