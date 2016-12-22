Céline Dion Is Reportedly the Latest Performer to Give Donald Trump’s Inauguration a Hard Pass
Unlike her heart, the show's going to have to go on without her.
Well, here's the good news for the beleaguered organizers of Donald Trump's inauguration: If their talent search is going in alphabetical order, they've got nothing to worry about. After Andrea Bocelli, Elton John, and even, it seems, Garth Brooks declined the chance to perform at the upcoming inauguration, Céline Dion is the latest artist to have reportedly passed on the onetime honor. According to the Wrap, though Las Vegas hotelier Steve Wynn had assured Trump that he could lock down Dion, the Vegas-residency regular refused. Former America's Got Talent contestant Jackie Evancho remains the only performer committed to the January 20 ceremony, despite Trump's transition team reportedly going to some extreme lengths to find talent. That team is also denying the difficulty, with Boris Epshteyn, communications director for the Presidential Inaugural Committee, telling the Wrap: "First class entertainers are eager to participate in the inaugural events." He's not wrong; after all, Ted Nugent is waiting.